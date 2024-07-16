Kalki 2898 AD makers share unseen BTS image of Deepika Padukone and director Nag Ashwin from the sets; making of ‘soul of the film’ SUM-80

Deepika Padukone & Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD continues its dream run at the box office as it enters its third week. Now, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have dropped an unseen photo of Sumathi aka Deepika with the captain of the ship, director Nag Ashwin, from the sets of the film. The director has expressed how Deepika is the main character in the movie and also asserts that the events surrounding her take centre stage.

In the photo, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed as her character Sumathi, presenting a rugged and warrior-like appearance for the film. Director Nag Ashwin is seen sitting with her, dressed in a red short as the two appear to be in an intense discussion about an upcoming scene, with Deepika attentively absorbing the directions. The setting is designed to look like a cave with intricate roots. Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “Between takes. Our Sumathi and the Captain of the ship!” and reminds us of the look that we saw of Deepika in the much-appreciated glimpses that were being shared.

The global sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD” has captivated audiences with Deepika Padukone at its centre, being called the ‘soul of the film’. Her powerful performance, particularly the now-viral fire scene, has been appreciated by critics and fans alike as iconic.

Earlier in a recent interview, Director Nag Ashwin himself called the scene his favourite in the entire film. He also said, “She is the most integral part of the story. Whenever someone asks me, you have these four super important characters, who do you think whose story is it? We had a lot of discussion on whose story is it when we were writing as well. I think the simplest answer we arrived at was whose character do you remove if the story doesn’t exist? And that’s Deepika’s character. If you remove her, there is no story, there is no Kalki.”

Viewers have praised her nuanced portrayal, calling her the “soul of the film.” The scene’s impact has even drawn comparisons to Daenerys Targaryen, the iconic “Khaleesi” from “Game of Thrones,” solidifying Padukone’s status as a captivating force in the film.

Director Nag Ashwin also stated Deepika Padukone is the lifeblood of “Kalki 2898 AD.” Extensive discussions during writing solidified her character as the narrative’s core.