“Kantara makers extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to actress Sapthami Gowda!”

Hombale Films have stood out in Indian Cinema for their extraordinary content generation. With memorable projects like Kantara Chapter 1, the KGF franchise and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, they have made a mark in bringing forward some of the best stories and casts that were massively loved by the nation.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara happens to be one of the most incredible movies and the audiences are eagerly waiting for Kantara: Chapter 1 to arrive. On the occasion of leading lady Sapthami Gowda’s birthday Hombale Films wished the actress with a heartwarming note.

Sapthami has received immense love for her character in the movie. Her character Leela played a pivotal part in the movie and added an unique charm to the scenes. Her screen presence was stellar which actually blew the audience off. Her portraying the love interest of Shiva in the movie is something that was thoroughly appreciated by the audiences.

On social media and jotted down the caption –

“Here’s wishing our Leela, @sapthami_gowda a very Happy Birthday!”

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty who also starred in the movie is one of the brilliantly made movies. The music of the movie is what became a rage and since the announcement of the Kantara: Chapter 1, fans have been waiting for a further development. This film impresses with its variety of forms and feelings – there is a whole bunch of emotions. Rishab Shetty has the ability to cater his films to moviegoers of all classes and successfully crossed that divide between indie and mainstream.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kantara: Chapter 1.