Kantara Star Rishab Shetty seek blessings at the famous Mahaswamy temple Divya Kshetra Hariharapura with family

Rishab Shetty, best known for his exemplary film ‘Kantara’ recently visited the holy Divya Kshetra Hariharapura in Karnataka that is located on the banks of river Thunga. The actor along with his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids, sought the blessings of Paramapoojya Mahaswamiji.

It is well known that Rishab Shetty and his entire family are connected to roots and they never miss a chance to give it back to the culture and religion. The pictures of their visit was surfacing on the social media and they show how entire family values the culture.

Rishab Shetty was seen with his entire family in this religious place offering his prayers. This Hindu temple of goddess Sharadamba is considered to be quite auspicious and the actor not only offered his prayer here but also sought the blessing of Lord Mahaswamy who blessed the entire family.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the Kantara fame actor captioned,

“From Little Steps to Little Words 😍

We are blessed to share with you that, by the grace of Shri Sharadambe, our little girl’s ‘Akshara Abhyasa’ ceremony was fulfilled ✨

#Blessed #SringeriSharadamba”

The pictures of Rishab Shetty and his family with the idol of the goddess and Swamiji will simply make your day. The family had a darshan of all the deities in the temple all clad in authentic traditional outfits.

Meanwhile on the work front Rishab Shetty is currently working on Hombale Films ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.