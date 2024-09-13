Khosla Ka Ghosla Is Now 18!

We are thrilled to announce the re-release of the critically acclaimed and beloved film “Khosla Ka Ghosla” in theatres on September 20, 2024, exactly 18 years after its initial release.

This path-breaking film won numerous awards, including:

– National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film (2006)

– Path-breaking Cinema Award

– Several International Awards

“Khosla Ka Ghosla” is a heartwarming story about a middle-class family’s struggle to reclaim their plot of land from the clutches of the land mafia. The film’s witty dialogue, relatable characters, and engaging storyline have made it a cult classic.

Who can forget the iconic dialogues that have become a part of our pop culture?

– “Aap Party Hai Ya Broker?”

– “Chuk De Phattey”

– “Yahha Peshab Karna Mana Hai”

And, the iconic song “Chuk De Phattey” has become an anthem, still widely played today at:

– Cricket stadiums

– National events

– Cultural events

– Parties & Discos

Its enduring popularity is a testament to the film’s impact on Indian cinema and culture.

The film’s re-release is a testament to its enduring popularity and the demand from fans to experience it on the big screen once again. Don’t miss this opportunity to watch “Khosla Ka Ghosla” in theatres with your friends and family!

An ideal Brand for Sponsorships. Release Date: October 2024.

Get ready to relive the magic of “Khosla Ka Ghosla”!