Kiran Rao along with the cast of Laapataa Ladies planning to en route to Ahmedabad by train!

Laapataa Ladies has a strong train connection as the two brides get exchanged in a train and one character spends a lot of time on the railway station. Hence the makers decided to include train travel for one of their city visits.

The excitement for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao is increasing at a fever pitch. The trailer has received a solid response from the audiences and they are eagerly looking forward to its release on March 1st, 2024.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to take the film to the audience across the nation. After the film received a phenomenal response on its special screenings held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Lucknow, now the team is planning something more exciting on their journey ahead. The director Kiran Rao along with the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav have decided to take the train route to travel to their next destination Ahmedabad from Mumbai. As the plot of the film majorly revolves around the backdrop of the train journey, it would definitely be exciting to see, the team traveling by train.

Indian Railway is one of the biggest rail networks in the world. It is one of the important lifelines for the majority of the population. The people frequently use the train to travel within cities and also intra-city across the nation. Over 2.5 Cr. people use trains daily in India.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.