Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies received praise from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri! The filmmaker said, “So rooted in desi ethos”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly regarded and responsible storyteller in the Indian film industry. He is widely recognized as the Indic Filmmaker of the Nation, and his films have reflected the audience and society with their true-to-life storylines. With his thought-provoking movies such as ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Vaccine War’, he has left an indelible mark on the audience’s emotions.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for appreciating good films and content-oriented cinema. Recently, Kiran Rao-directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, had a successful theatrical run and has now been released digitally. Since the release of the film, it has received universal praise from audiences, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is the latest name to join the list of those who have praised it.

The pioneer filmmaker who watched the film couldn’t stop praising it and taking to social media, he wrote,

“What a beautiful, authentic and simple film is #LaapataaLadies. So rooted in desi ethos. Director @ikiranraoshines with nuanced storytelling, casting, locations and almost every single detail. Brilliant performances by @PratibhaRanta @nitanshi_goel and outstanding Sparsh Shrivastava and everyone else. @ravikishann surprises as usual with his powerful performance.

Powerful yet simple dialogues:

“थाना में समस्या बताओ, हैसियत नहीं।”

“बुडबर्क होना शर्म का बात नहीं है, बुडबर्क होने पे गर्व करना शर्म का बात है।”

“गुमनामी से ज़्यादा बदनामी का डर?”

“क्या कला फ़िज़ूल है?”

Must watch for those who also like cinema without spectacle.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always preferred content and subject as a hero, and following the success of his previous releases, he promises to bring a larger-than-life story to the audiences with ‘The Delhi Files’.

