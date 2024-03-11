Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies continues to win hearts! Earns praises from Jackie Shroff, says, “The film is sensitive, beautiful, and also has a real story”

It seems that the film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and praises have decided to go hand in hand to win love, it has landed in everyone’s heart so perfectly. Recently Genelia Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, and Sachin Tendulkar heaped the praises on Kiran Rao-directed comedy entertainer and the list has got another name added to it.

In an exciting update, Jackie Shroff has watched the film recently and is seen praising it on social media. The actor took to his social media account and reviewed the film saying, “I just watched Laapataa Ladies, and it’s a very good film. The film is sensitive, beautiful, and also has a real story. I usually prefer to watch action films, but beautiful films like Laapataa Ladies that come with no action and are driven by the story and content have always won my heart with no action and I want to tell you I love it. It’s worth a watch or maybe two”.

The words and reviews the film is receiving show the impact Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction have left on everyone’s mind.

The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factors attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation’s women.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.