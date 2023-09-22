Movies | Releases

Kriti Sanon's dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey ,says Jackky Bhagnani

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH - A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Sep,2023 16:53:17
Kriti Sanon's dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey ,says Jackky Bhagnani 854319

Kriti Sanon is all set to redefine her boundaries with her remarkable commitment and dedication towards her upcoming film, GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born. Scheduled for a grand release on October 20, 2023, this movie is poised to set a new benchmark in entertainment, thanks to the visionary approach of Pooja Entertainment.

Jackky Bhagnani, the creative mind behind this cinematic extravaganza, is brimming with excitement about presenting a visual spectacle like never before to the masses. However, the true jewel in the crown of GANAPATH is none other than the National Award-winning actress, Kriti Sanon, who is ready to make her mark in a raw and rugged action avatar, a sight the nation has never witnessed before.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when speaking about the stellar cast and Kriti’s unprecedented transformation into an action powerhouse. He remarked, “GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born is one of my most ambitious projects, promising an unparalleled blend of action, thrill, and adventure.The ultimate revelation we have in store for the audience is Kriti Sanon in her power-packed action avatar. Her dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey. Amidst her packed schedule, she spared no effort in mastering the art of wielding Nunchucks, undergoing an intensive 9-month training regimen. Her commitment to her character is awe-inspiring.”

Kriti Sanon's dedication knows no bounds; she submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey ,says Jackky Bhagnani 854318

GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, two stellar talents that promise to ignite the screen with their chemistry and prowess. The tantalizing posters featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have already sent shockwaves of anticipation through the audience, leaving them yearning for more.

In an industry where dedication often makes the difference, Kriti Sanon’s unwavering commitment to her role in GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born stands as a testament to her determination and passion for her craft. As the film’s release date approaches, the nation awaits with bated breath to witness Kriti’s groundbreaking action performance, which is bound to redefine the boundaries of her talent.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Beauties in Anarkalis! Style your ethnic suits like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde [Photos] 854119
Beauties in Anarkalis! Style your ethnic suits like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde [Photos]
After taking social media by storm with the first look of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser 853634
After taking social media by storm with the first look of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser
This Ganesh Chaturthi, Pooja Entertainment Presents Kriti Sanon's Raw and Rugged Action-Packed Avatar in the poster of GANAPATH - A Hero Is Born! 853050
This Ganesh Chaturthi, Pooja Entertainment Presents Kriti Sanon’s Raw and Rugged Action-Packed Avatar in the poster of GANAPATH – A Hero Is Born!
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses 852962
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses
Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852537
Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women
Priyanka Chopra VS Kriti Sanon VS Raashi Khanna: Divas Set Hairstyle Goals For Gowns 851849
Priyanka Chopra VS Kriti Sanon VS Raashi Khanna: Divas Set Hairstyle Goals For Gowns

Latest Stories

#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur 854245
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Confides In Shehnaaz Gill's Show That He Has NOT Received His Prize Money 854302
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Confides In Shehnaaz Gill’s Show That He Has NOT Received His Prize Money
Jawan Fame Ridhi Dogra Turns 39; Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Wish Happy Birthday 854240
Jawan Fame Ridhi Dogra Turns 39; Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Wish Happy Birthday
Karisma Kapoor Joins Birthday Celebration; Captures Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Moment 854299
Karisma Kapoor Joins Birthday Celebration; Captures Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Moment
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase's grand festive celebration 854241
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase’s grand festive celebration
AP Dhillon Breaks His Silence With A Long Post On Instagram Over The Cancellation Of Shubh's India Tour; Read Here 854289
AP Dhillon Breaks His Silence With A Long Post On Instagram Over The Cancellation Of Shubh’s India Tour; Read Here
Read Latest News