Kunal Kemmu reveals why he chose the title ‘Madgaon Express’ for Excel Entertainment’s comedy entertainer! Deets Inside

Madgaon Express has grabbed its excellent hold at the box office with its constantly rising collection. The film indeed surprised everyone upon its release and made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which is ruling the hearts of the masses.

Recently in an interview, director Kunal Kemmu revealed the reason behind why he chose the title of the film as ‘Madgaon Express’. Elaborating the same, Kunal said, “I wanted to call it Madgaon Express because I like the whole idea of. I wanted to place the climax of the film on the train. I didn’t know how I would do it, but I wanted to keep the train like an important aspect of the film. That was just the basic idea. And then eventually, when I started writing it, what was most important was to first find these 3 friends, and what they were all about, and what their friendship was all about and how they came back they picked up from right where they left.”

This clearly shows Kunal Kemmu’s clarity on his vision and thoughts. The film has cemented its position as one of the major hits of the year with the box office collection standing at 27.57 Cr. While the film has grabbed its stronghold in three weeks, it is now, entering the fourth week with continuously rising numbers and with an abundance of love from the audience.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.