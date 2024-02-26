Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao along with writer Sneha Desai and the cast relish the Gujarati Thali as they were in Ahmedabad to promote the film

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao is just few days away from the grand theatrical release. With each passing day, the anticipation for the film among the masses is building. While the trailer and the songs received unanimous response from the masses they are eagerly looking forward to enter into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

Ahead of the film’s release, the maker are organizing the screening of the film in various cities and continuing their tour the team recently headed to Ahmedabad for a grand screening for the audiences.

The screening in Ahemdabad was attended by director Kiran Rao, writer Sneha Desai and the entire cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav. The film received positive response from the audiences. They lauded the film for the flawless filmmaking, well crafted and entertaining storytelling and the performances of the lead cast.

Besides this, the screening held at Sehore, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, and IIM Bangalore.

In all the previously held screenings, the audiences who watched the film showered unanimous love on the film’s storytelling and lauded the makers for another qualitative content.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma