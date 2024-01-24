Laapataa Ladies lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao attended the Kala Ghoda Art Festival!

The teaser for Laapataa Ladies, a comedy drama produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, has generated a lot of excitement among the audience. To keep the hype going, the team has been actively engaging with fans. Recently, the cast and director attended the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai.

The cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao visited the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. The director also addressed the crowd as a guest at the Art festival.

Kiran Rao’s next directorial project, a comedy drama titled “Laapataa Ladies,” is all set to release on March 1st, 2024. The trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, and audiences are eagerly anticipating its arrival. Notably, the movie received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions have jointly produced the film, which is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed additional dialogues. The film is scheduled for release on 1st March 2024.