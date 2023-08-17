ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini Meets Modern Dream Girl Pooja - A Magical Moment for Fans Everywhere!

The Legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini meets the modern-day Dream Girl Pooja. It's a treat for fans. Check it out.

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Aug,2023 19:19:02
Legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini Meets Modern Dream Girl Pooja - A Magical Moment for Fans Everywhere! 843663

In an extraordinary fusion of nostalgia and entertainment, the iconic Dream Girl of yesteryear, Hema Malini, and the sensational Dream Girl of today, Ayushmann Khurrana, came face-to-face, leaving fans in awe as they united to promote the highly anticipated Dream Girl 2.

Bringing together the legendary charm of Hema Malini and the vibrant energy of Ayushmann Khurrana, this special moment celebrates the Dream Girl legacy that has captured hearts for generations. The two actors shared stories and laughter, highlighting the timeless appeal of dreams and characters that transcend time. This meeting wasn’t just about two Dream Girls – it was also a sneak peek into the world of “Dream Girl 2.” The sequel promises even more fun, laughter, and unique characters, building on the foundation of the first film.

The promotion of “Dream Girl 2” brings together the nostalgia of the past and the creativity of the present.

Legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini Meets Modern Dream Girl Pooja - A Magical Moment for Fans Everywhere! 843664

Legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini Meets Modern Dream Girl Pooja - A Magical Moment for Fans Everywhere! 843665

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor also appear in prominent roles.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what's brewing? 841492
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what’s brewing?
Guess who's the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe? 834701
Guess who’s the latest heartthrob smitten by Pooja, the sensational Dream Girl from the B-Town universe?
Industry Mourns The Death Of Mrs Pam Chopra 799213
Industry Mourns The Death Of Mrs Pam Chopra
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians 797118
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
Hema Malini Commutes In Metro To Beat Mumbai Traffic, Watch Video 796210
Hema Malini Commutes In Metro To Beat Mumbai Traffic, Watch Video
Dream Girl Hema Malini Performs 'Ganga' Ballet Dance, Esha Deol Calls 'Absolutely Remarkable' 787472
Dream Girl Hema Malini Performs ‘Ganga’ Ballet Dance, Esha Deol Calls ‘Absolutely Remarkable’
Latest Stories
Ahead of the release of Jawan, taking a look back at Ridhi Dogra's experimental roles 843661
Ahead of the release of Jawan, taking a look back at Ridhi Dogra’s experimental roles
Swastika Mukherjee ups her ethnic glam in plunging embellished top 843456
Swastika Mukherjee ups her ethnic glam in plunging embellished top
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’ 843659
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision 843623
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana 843621
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana
Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843620
Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt’s ‘Sunny’ and ‘Breezy’ Vacation
Read Latest News