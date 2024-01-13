Looking absolutely stunning, Rishab Shetty spotted outside Ashutosh Gowariker’s office!

Rishab Shetty has truly created history with the phenomenal success of Kantara. The actor, director, and writer of the film brought a story that left a distinct impact on the audience’s minds and took India’s name to the global level. While the film is still living in the hearts of the audience, the Kantara star has announced Kantara: Chapter 1 that is going to be a prequel. Well, as this has left the audience in absolute surprise, everyone is eyeing Rishab to hear more about the film and amid the rising fervor, he was spotted outside Ashutosh Gowariker’s office.

Rishab Shetty was spotted today outside the office of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai. With his uber-stylish beard, the actor wore a white shirt paired with jeans. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty and Ashutosh Gowariker have been in talks to come together for a film that will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The film is going to be about the biggest ruler of the South India.

Moreover, Rishab has started working on the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1. As the shooting of the film is in progress, the excitement among the audience is constantly on the rise.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1.