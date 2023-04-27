ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar completes 50 days in cinemas across 185 cinemas in India

Know more about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar movie

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Apr,2023 17:25:48
Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar completes 50 days in cinemas across 185 cinemas in India

The film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar came as a breath of fresh air in Bollywood as it treated the audience with a power-packed dose of family entertainment. With an engaging story and fresh pairing of the star cast, the film truly pulled a mass audience to the theatres. The film is ruling the hearts of the audience with its chartbuster songs, and catchy dialogues which are still taking rounds on social media. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released on 8th March this year and has successfully completed its 50 days in 185 cinemas across the nation.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is one of the most successful films released in India this year. The film not only received a great response from youngsters, but it also catered to the family audience due to which it conquered the box office windows with its massive collection in India and across the globe. The film collected around 176 Cr. at the Indian box office and still counting. Having paved a long path at the box office, the film completing its 50 days indeed speaks a lot about the love the film has been receiving from the audiences.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Review Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Is Luv Ranjan’s Hum…Aapke Hain Koun
Review Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Is Luv Ranjan’s Hum…Aapke Hain Koun
Did team of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' enjoy feast on last day of shoot?
Did team of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' enjoy feast on last day of shoot?
Ranbir Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan Directorial Delayed
Ranbir Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan Directorial Delayed
Leaked Footage: Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor are busy chilling underwater during Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie shoot in Spain, see video
Leaked Footage: Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor are busy chilling underwater during Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie shoot in Spain, see video
Shraddha Kapoor gives sneak-peek into her 'shoot life' from sets of upcoming film, check out
Shraddha Kapoor gives sneak-peek into her 'shoot life' from sets of upcoming film, check out
Workers Raise Chaos On Sets Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Sets: Know Why
Workers Raise Chaos On Sets Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Sets: Know Why
Latest Stories
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
Review Of The Citadel: High Octane Shero Actioner
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Read Latest News