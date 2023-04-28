Bollywood Filmmakers And Their Lucky Mascots

Take a look at the lucky mascots of Bollywood filmmakers.

The ever-dynamic Bollywood industry has evolved a great deal over the decades. From the era of formulated blockbusters and arguably glamorous themes, Bollywood is all about exhibiting the visionary brilliance of directors. Having said that, we all know how much luck matters in the film industry. Our Bollywood filmmakers also have a few lucky mascots who often feature in their movies. Today, we bring you the list of lucky mascots of Bollywood filmmakers.

Luv Ranjan: Actor Kartik Aaryan is Luv Ranjan’s lucky mascot. Kartik has previously collaborated with the filmmaker on a number of projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In fact, he shot to fame because of the success of Luv Ranjan’s 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor also appeared in Luv Ranjan’s latest offering Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Priyadarshan: Rajpal Yadav has been part of Priyadarshan’s films from the beginning. And Rajpal says he never wants to let Priyan sir down. Whenever he has approached him, Rajpal makes sure that he changes all dates and re-adjusts them for Priyan’s films.”Rajpal Yadav is one actor who doesn’t disappoint me as an actor. I love how he surprises me every time with his acting and surpasses the expectations I have from him as an actor, so, naturally, I work with him,” said Priyadarshan to Times Of India.

Rajkumar Hirani: Boman Irani, one of the most versatile actors in showbiz, is considered a lucky mascot by the prolific filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Boman has been part of Rajkumar Hirani’s films, including Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK.

Sooraj Barjatya: Salman made his directorial debut with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989), starring Salman, a huge box office hit. He teamed up with Salman again for ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ (1994), one of the highest all-time blockbusters, and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999), which also became a hit. In a report by News18, Sooraj was quoted saying that Salman is his lucky mascot.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: According to Bollywood Hungama, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali called actor Raza Murad his ‘lucky mascot’. He said that Murad had to be a part of his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at any cost. “He has been in my last three films, and they were…successes. There was no full-fledged role…this time, so I…asked him to be part of a party sequence,” stated Sanjay.

Karan Johar: Karan once regarded Kiara Advani as the lucky mascot for their production house, as per reports in Free Press Journal, he said, “My journey with her began with lust, and then she became an absolute must. Everything we have done with her has been immensely successful. She is definitely the lucky mascot that Dharma Productions has. She’s given us ‘Good Newzz’ even though she’s been ‘Guilty’, and many a time, she’s a blessing, just like ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. Every time she’s been on screen, she has been spelling pure magic for us at Dharma Productions.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.