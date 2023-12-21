Magnificent slate announcement! From Bastar to Governor, here are Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s films to look forward to in 2024!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures boomed the entertainment sector this year with their all-time blockbuster film ‘The Kerala Story’. The real-life-based films received love and support from the audiences with record-breaking collections at the box office. Besides roaring on the ticket windows, Sunshine Pictures has drawn audiences in large numbers this year with its biggest blockbuster digital original show ‘Commando’. Following the fantastic journey in the year 2023, Sunshine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah are ready to take their cinematic journey ahead in the year 2024 with the best of the lineups. The producer along with his production house has made a massive announcement of the interesting slate for the year 2024. The projects announced right from the announcement look interesting and they are been announced with solid background music. As we are moving toward the year 2024, let’s have a look at the massive line-up announcement made by the leading production house for the year 2024.

1) Bastar- The Naxal Story

The Blockbuster team of ‘The Kerala Story’, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Director Sudipto Sen, and Actress Adah Sharma is set to return in 2024 with another spine-chilling story. ‘Bastar – The Naxal Story’. The film is the first film in the slate of 2024 announced by the makers and will be released in cinemas on April 5th, 2024.

2) Hisaab

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah who has given us some of the superhit films as a director including Aankhen and Waqt: The Race Against Time is set to return to the director’s chair with the film ‘Hisaab’. While the details of the film have been kept under wraps, the film will be produced under the filmmaker’s maiden venture Sunshine Pictures.

3) Samuk

Vipul Amrutlal Shah collaborates with the filmmaker Kanishk Varma for the film ‘Samuk’. The film is the third film to be announced in the slate of 2024 and right from the announcement, the project looks exciting. The producer and director reunite again after their superhit film Sanak.

4) Governor

Sunshine Pictures joined hands with the filmmaker Apoorv Singh Karki, who delivered the critically acclaimed film Bandaa this year. The genre of the film has not been disclosed but the announced film is said to be a genre that has never been explored before in the Indian Cinema. Apoorva has given a mega hit movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi hai.

Sunshine Pictures is one of the top film production houses in India. Sharing the announcement on social media, the production house wrote, “Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of emotions! Four captivating stories, four journeys waiting to unfold. Dive into the world of Sunshine Pictures’ latest masterpiece and prepare to be swept away by love, laughter, tears, and everything in between. Coming soon!”