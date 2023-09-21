Makers of Fukrey 3 launch Choo CPT, an alternate competitor to Chat GPT catering to Fukras based on the popular character of Choocha from the iconic franchise

The Fukrey franchise produced by Excel Entertainment is widely adored for its comedic nature. With two parts already released, the franchise has won over audiences with its unforgettable characters such as Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. These characters have become close to the hearts of the viewers. As the third installment is getting ready to release, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The makers have been building excitement through an engaging trailer that has garnered a positive response, as well as a chart-topping upbeat track. In a unique move, they have introduced a fun tool called “Choo CPT,” which is based on the beloved character Choocha.

This platform utilizes AI technology to enable fans to interact with Choocha from anywhere. Fans can ask him questions and receive witty, humorous responses. This unprecedented approach to film marketing is a novel way to engage with the audience and garner positive reviews and testimonials about the unique features of Choo CPT.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in-cinemas, 28th of September 2023!