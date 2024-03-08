Makers of ‘Madgaon Express’ Unveil ‘Baby Bring It On’, the Party song of the year

In the buildup to the much-anticipated release of “Madgaon Express, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has once again taken the Bollywood stage by storm with the launch of the first song, “Baby Bring It On.” The film, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, is gearing up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Known for consistently delivering cinematic excellence, Excel Entertainment has set a new benchmark with the trailer of “Madgaon Express.” Widely regarded as the best of the year, the trailer whisks audiences away on a nostalgic journey through the picturesque dreams of Goa.

The unveiling of “Baby Bring It On” marks the arrival of the coolest party anthem of the year. This upbeat blend of rhythm and melody promises infectious beats that are sure to set everyone on their feet. Remo D’Souza’s choreography showcased in the song elevates it to the pinnacle of dance anthems, creating an aura of excitement.

The song’s visual spectacle is heightened by the unstoppable moves of Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash. Their chemistry adds an electrifying and dynamic dimension to the track, creating an unforgettable audio-visual experience. Nora Fatehi takes center stage in the music video, ensuring a vibrant and energetic experience that lingers with the audience.

Mendoza Bhai and Kanchan Komdi, who previously stole the spotlight in the trailer, continue to shine in “Baby Bring It On.” Their infectious moves heighten anticipation for the full-scale spectacle that “Madgaon Express” is set to deliver in theaters.

The musical brilliance of “Baby Bring It On” is composed, arranged, conducted, and produced by the acclaimed duo Ajay – Atul. The lyrics (Hindi) are penned by Kumaar, and the original Marathi lyrics are by Ajay – Atul. Sung by Ajay Gogavale and Nikhita Gandhi, the song adds another layer of excellence to the film.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.