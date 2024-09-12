”Don’t miss out on this action-packed ride” Says Netizens while raving about trailer 2 of Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra!

The excitement for the release of Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra has certainly reached fever pitch after the release of its action-packed trailer. However, that was just the beginning, as the makers have now dropped Trailer 2, taking the audience even deeper into its thrilling world. Showcasing an intense clash between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, Trailer 2 has confirmed that the film is set to be the biggest action spectacle of the year. This has sparked a massive reaction online, with netizens taking to social media to rave about the second trailer.

A netizens wrote, “#Yudhra can be a surprise if it delivers a fun time at the movies. Trailer 2 shows glimpses of some cool action and the face off b/w #RaghavJuyal and #Sidhhant .

Considering the budget , can be a successful film overall if it clicks”

Yet another netizens wrote, “#Yudhra is here to take you on an epic journey! Buckle up!Don’t miss out on this action-packed ride ”

A fan wrote, “The hype around #Yudhra is real! SiddhantC is bringing a whole new level of intensity to the screen.”

Another writes “Waiting yudhra movie for you

Villain of the year, kill me to fad diya tha and see you in cinema hall on 20th September bhai #RaghavJuyal #Yudhra”

Another writes “Trailer 2 of #Yudhra is here and believe me, the face-off between #SiddhantChaturvedi and #RaghavJuyal is looking full on Killer-Thriller. 🔥🔥🔥

In Cinemas On 20th September 2024. 🤯💥❤️

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.