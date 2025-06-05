King: Raghav Juyal Sustains Leg Injury While Shooting; Still Continues The Shoot

A serious accident happened during the shooting of Shahrukh Khan’s much-awaited film King. While shooting an action scene, actor Raghav Juyal got injured in the same leg, which he had undergone surgery on earlier. Despite the injury, Raghav refused to stop the shoot and continued shooting even in pain.

According to reports, the accident happened during a physically very challenging stunt, which was testing the limits of the stamina of the killed actor. After getting injured during the stunt, the medical team present on the set was immediately called. Doctors gave Raghav medicine after examination and advised him to rest.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, this is the same leg in which Raghav has already undergone knee surgery. A source said, “He was in a lot of pain. The doctors have given him a strong dose of medicines to manage the pain.”

Despite this, Raghav refused to stop shooting and continued working.

He did not stop even in pain and showed unmatched courage

The source also said that Raghav refused to stop shooting, which shows his professional thinking and dedication.

“Raghav’s stubbornness and passion are commendable. Injuring a leg that has already undergone surgery is a serious matter. Most actors would have stopped shooting in this condition, but not Raghav. Be it Kill or now King, he is always ready to cross his limits.”

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is considered one of the biggest films of Bollywood to date. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is playing a character that he has never done before. The film will feature strong actors like Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Saurabh Shukla alongside him.

The film is expected to release between October and December 2026 and a grand theatrical release is being planned.

Raghav Juyal’s commitment is commendable and shows his passion.

For more updates stay tuned to iwmbuzz.com.