THE WAR IS ON! Siddhant Chaturvedi launches the action-packed Trailer 2 of Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra at Gaiety Galaxy!

Excel Entertainment is indeed set to treat us with a never seen before action spectacle in its upcoming action thriller, Yudhra. After high-octane, action-packed trailer and catchy songs, now brace yourselves for the biggest face off with Trailer 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal. Siddhant Chaturvedi launched the action packed trailer 2 at Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai in the presence of thousands of fans and media.

Packed with action and thrill, Trailer 2 of Yudhra showcases the epic clash between the fierce, rage-filled Yudhra, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the deadly villain Shafiq, portrayed by Raghav Juyal. Bringing you the biggest face off and impactful dialogues, the trailer 2 solidly establishes that this film is ready to set new benchmarks in action. The clash between the two further heightens the anticipation of witnessing this battle on the big screen with the film’s release.

The excitement ramps up as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal unveiled “Hatt Ja Baaju” at a college event in Pune. This track not only marks Raghav Juyal’s return to dancing after four years but also showcases his incredible moves alongside Siddhant. It’s a lively, stylish number with plenty of groove that highlights the dynamic chemistry between the two stars.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.