The crowd went gaga as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal launched ‘Hatt Ja Baaju’ song from Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra at college in Pune!

The madness around Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra is constantly rising to a fever pitch. With two action-packed trailers and the songs already setting the right tone for the arrival of this action thriller, the team has embarked on its promotional journey and they reached Pune for launching the song ‘Hatt Ja Baaju’ and received a mind blowing response from the audience.

The cast of Yudhra—Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal—visited DPU medical college in Pune for the launch of Hatt Ja Baaju song from the film and witnessed a massive crowd assembled under one roof. They received a warm and amazing welcome from the students, and the cast truly sent the crowd into a frenzy with their energy. While they clicked pictures with the students, they also set the stage on fire by dancing along with them and engaging in conversation. The energy was palpable as Siddhant and Malavika danced to the romantic track, while Siddhant and Raghav were seen doing the iconic slow-motion walk. This has indeed raised the excitement to new heights for the film’s release.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the leads, The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.