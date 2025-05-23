Lambu to Legend: Raghav Juyal’s Gives a Befitting Reply To Body Shaming

Raghav Juyal is a famous dancer, actor and host. People also know him by the name of ‘Crockroaxz’. He made his mark with Dance India Dance, where his ‘slow-motion dance’ style won everyone’s hearts.

But this journey of Raghav was not always easy. He told in the interview, ‘At the age of 18, people are looking for their identity. I was the same. I was very lean and felt insecure about my body. I thought I did not look good.’

He said that people did not say anything from the front, but a fight used to go on inside to adapt himself.

One day a senior used to tease him by calling him ‘Lambu Lambu’ again and again.

‘So I told him one day – Bambu!’

Hearing this answer, everyone laughed, and Raghav showed that the joke could also be fun.

After the dance India dance, Raghav hosted several reality shows and also acted in films. His last film was Kill, which was a strong action film. Now Raghav is preparing for his upcoming film Hasal and Wedlock.

Raghav Juyal’s journey tells how someone can move forward even while struggling with struggle and self-doubt. He turned his looks and weaknesses into power and today he is an inspiration for millions of people.

From Lambu to Legend, Raghav showed that it is most important to love himself.