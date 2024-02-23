Meet Chhaya Kadam as Manju Mai from Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies Behind the scenes video out now!

As Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao is set to release in cinemas on next week ,the anticipation for the film is building day by day. While the trailer has set the stage for then film, the audiences are eagerly looking forward to enter into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

With the promotions for the film going on in full swing, as the makers are organizing screenings of the film in several cities and leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, the contents and behind the scenes videos coming from the film is keeping the anticipation high.

In recent exciting update, the makers shared the behind the scenes video of the actor Chhaya Kadam from the film.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes video the makers jotted the caption which says,

“@chhaya.kadam.75 aka Manju Mai brings warmth and positivity even behind-the-scenes.

#LaapataaLadies on first March ✨”

The behind-the-scenes video, introduces us to the character of excellent performer Chhaya Kadam. She is essaying the character of Manju Mai in the Kiran Rao directed film and her character seem to be owner of tea stall. The video also demonstrates Kiran Rao’s craft as a director as she has kept the location, relevant to the subject and theme of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.