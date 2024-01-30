Meet Group Captain Rakesh ‘Rocky’ aka Anil Kapoor from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in this fascinating BTS video!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter movie has been released and is winning the hearts of the masses with its amazing storyline. The film is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. While the cast’s performances are being appreciated, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Group Captain Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Jai Singh, has given a flawless performance. The actor has put all his energy into making his character worth admiring, and his infectious energy radiates on the screen.

To make the audience closer to the world of Rocky, the makers shared a BTS video. The actor can be seen enjoying the best moments on the sets and his dedication, and detailing are indeed praised by the team. As they shared the BTS video, they further jotted down the caption –

