Netizens applaud Vipul Amrutlal Shah's gripping direction for Commando OTT

Producer-Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has indeed given a big treat to the audience by bringing the much-loved Commando franchise into the OTT world with the Commando web series starring the new face Prem Parija. As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul's amazing direction.

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 21:20:03
Producer-Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has indeed given a big treat to the audience by bringing the much-loved Commando franchise into the OTT world with the Commando web series starring the new face Prem Parija. As the 4 episodic series has recently been released, in no time it took over the minds of the audience leaving them talking about the power-packed action and Vipul’s amazing direction. The series is nothing less than a revolution in the entertainment world coming from the house of one and only Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Made under the direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Commando OTT has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens who are flooding the social media universe while praising the director. Here’s how the netizens hailed the director.

Right from its trailer the arrival of the Commando web series has been eagerly awaited by the audience that went on to create examples of its success with its release. With the series Vipul Amrutlal Shah has indeed again given an example of his proficient direction while giving the audience an out-and-out action-packed adventure. After Commando as a film was immensely loved by the audience, its foray OTT arena has also been welcomed with open hearts by the audience and such an amazing reaction fo the netizens is proof.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

