Netizens hail Heart-Pounding Anthem ‘Heer Aasmani’ from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, says, ‘What a banger’!

Team Fighter has recently introduced the adrenaline-pumping anthem ‘Heer Aasmani’, which left the audience immersed in its world. The song’s mind-blowing composition is a testament to the unswerving passion and dedication of IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. It perfectly encapsulates the relentless pursuit and commitment that fuels these guardians in their tireless endeavor to defend our airspace. The song has received high praise from netizens who have taken over social media with their positive comments.

Fans are praising a song for several reasons, including its perfect composition and the pure emotion poured into every lyric, as well as the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the rest of the team. Netizens are flooding social media with their reactions to the song.

“#HeerAasmani What a banger!

@justSidAnand

Please consider releasing #Fighter in Tamil & Telugu Language also… We have Been waiting for this movie!!

#HrithikRoshan𓃵”

“Chemistry Between #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone is Looking Lit

@justSidAnand

can’t wait

#Fighter #HeerAasmani #FighterOn25thJan”

“It truly does capture the fact that the essence of being a fighter is the people you work with .Never seen a team with better chemistry .Can’t wait to go on an adventure with them on the 25th

#HeerAasmani #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan”

It truly does capture the fact that the essence of being a fighter is the people you work with .Never seen a team with better chemistry .Can't wait to go on an adventure with them on the 25th ✈️🔥🥳#HeerAasmani #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan pic.twitter.com/ztjOzQO4MB — shikha (@solaceinself) January 8, 2024

“Sid absolutely SLAYED this song! Visuals on point, can’t stop hitting replay. Plus, the group chemistry and Hrithik-Deepika magic?

@justSidAnand

#HeerAasmani”

Sid absolutely SLAYED this song! Visuals on point, can't stop hitting replay. Plus, the group chemistry and Hrithik-Deepika magic? @justSidAnand #HeerAasmani — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) January 8, 2024

“Loved it…

Pure emotion poured into every lyrics.

Im absolutely thrilled for this song to hit the airwaves. Goosebumps.

This track is going to be an iconic addition to music collections.

@justSidAnand

@VishalDadlani

@ShekharRavjiani

#HeerAasmani #Fighter #HrithikRoshan”

Loved it…🧿🪖🎖✈️

Pure emotion poured into every lyrics.

Im absolutely thrilled for this song to hit the airwaves. Goosebumps.

This track is going to be an iconic addition to music collections.@justSidAnand @VishalDadlani@ShekharRavjiani #HeerAasmani #Fighter #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/rlCVx6SQDY — 【 尺Ỗήίᵗ】 (@RonitRulez) January 8, 2024

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is an outstanding example of cinematic excellence. This movie masterfully combines heart-pounding action and patriotism, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Get ready for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes off in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that sets a new standard for cinematic brilliance.