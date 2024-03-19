Netizens lauded Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen’s Bastar:The Naxal Story for bringing the harsh reality of journalism to the big-screens

Since the release of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma‘s film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, it has been creating a lot of buzz. The movie is making a strong impact on the audience with its story and relatable characters.

Recently, a netizen watched the film, highly praised it on social media, and shared a clip from the movie where she thanked the makers for exposing the harsh reality of a journalist and a leading newspaper.

Sharing the video on social media, the user wrote, saying,

“In a world where the media often dictates the narrative, #BastarTheNaxalStory stands out for its courage to challenge the status quo. Thank you for exposing the biases.”

In a world where the media often dictates the narrative, #BastarTheNaxalStory stands out for its courage to challenge the status quo. Thank you for exposing the biases of Indian Express & #ArundhatiRoy pic.twitter.com/4RCUrUH4o9 — Pooja….TAF (@puji00111) March 18, 2024

It cannot be denied that the movie “Bastar: The Naxal Story” has brought to light many hidden truths about our country. The film has exposed the double standards of politics and the journalists who were involved in the rise of the Naxalites in India.

The movie received standing ovations from the audiences at multiple screenings and has moved everyone to tears. After the release, CRPF Jawans also expressed their gratitude towards the makers for bringing the truth to the nation.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now screening in the nationwide cinemas.