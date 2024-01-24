Netizens lauded Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 teaser! Said, “We Trust Your Script Selecting Choices”

Yami Gautam is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, and her work speaks volumes. The actress had a fantastic 2023 with some of the biggest blockbuster films, including ‘Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga’ and ‘OMG 2’. While the two films were of different genres, Yami Gautam proved her mettle in both and received massive love from the audience. This success proved her dominance in every genre she worked in. In 2024, the actress is all set to continue her blockbuster cinematic journey with her upcoming riveting drama ‘Article 370’. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 23rd, 2024.

The teaser of the film was recently unveiled, showcasing the actress in a never-before-seen avatar. She will be portraying the character of an intelligent officer for the first time on screen. Her electrifying appearance in the film promises a completely different type of performance than her previous releases.

Since the teaser of the film was released, fans and audiences have highly praised Yami Gautam’s appearance and performance. Netizens flooded social media with comments lauding her choice of films.

Applauding Yami’s script selection, a netizen wrote,

“Awesome thank you for making such realistic movies…. waiting to watch!

Another netizen wrote, praising the film’s subject and wrote,

“Glad we are making movies on relevant topics especially for the young generation in the country.”

A netizen lauded Yami’s performance in the teaser and wrote,

“Another phenomenal performance by @yamigautam, looking forward to the release. Well done team #Dhar”

Another netizen wrote,

“Yami in action look’s great”

A fan of Yami commented on Yami’s script selection and wrote,

“@yamigautam your script selections are always amazing!!

Expecting bumper hit

#article370movie

While another netizen wrote,

“This plot will be amazing to watch. I love Yami. I’m watching her script selection and the roles she is choosing. She can nail any role, whether it is that of tiktoker, lawyer, IPS officer, flight attendant, journalist, or intelligence officer.”

“Article 370” is an upcoming film featuring a leading actress in an exciting role. The recently released teaser promises a thrilling and powerful performance, sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film is set to hit cinemas on February 23, 2024, and the teaser has already generated excitement and anticipation among moviegoers.

Regarding the film ‘Article 370’, it is a joint production of Jio Studios and B62 Production, with Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar as the producers. The movie is directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, and stars an ensemble cast, with Yami Gautam playing the lead role.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will be also seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.