New poster out! Meet the relentless fighter against the Naxals, Adah Sharma as Neerja Madhavan from Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen’s Bastar: The Naxal Story!

Ever since the announcement of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ from Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, the excitement is palpable among the masses. The two teasers and the posters released have received tremendous love and open support from the audience. Now, the makers are here with a captivating poster of Adah Sharma as Neerja Madhavan.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared an immensely intriguing poster of its lead Adah Sharma as Neerja Madhavan. Presenting a glimpse of both the personalities of a Naxal combat soldier and IPS Neerja Madhavan, the actress is exuding sheer courage and resilience. Committed to her duty, she is standing in the fight against the Naxals. Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers jotted down the caption –

“Duty or Pledge: Committed till the end, relentless in the fight against Naxals. Uncover the truth in #BastarTheNaxalStory, trailer out on 5th March 2024!”

The film presents Adah Sharma aa IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film and her glimpses in the teaser have filled everyone with goosebumps. The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life based film from the team of ‘The Kerala Story’ is very high. The trailer of the film is all set to release on 5th March 2024.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about a number of martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.