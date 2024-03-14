’Not Funny’ song from Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express OUT NOW! Tune in with Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary

Excel Entertainment Unveils “Not Funny” Song from Madgaon Express in a Spectacular Delhi Launch Event**

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is all set to take the audience for a laughter-filled ride with Madgaon Express! The movie has become one of the most anticipated one, as the lead actors are keeping their fans on their toes with every update and BTS from the movie. The other reason why the movie has been in the news is because the songs are being loved immensely. To continue the same, the makers of the movie have launched yet another song in Delhi, at Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, which is titled to be ‘Not Funny’, a vibrant track featuring Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. With the musical brilliance of composers Shaarib & Toshi, the dynamic vocals of Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and the evocative lyrics by Kalim Sheikh, “Not Funny” promises to be a sensation.

Delhi witnessed an electrifying event by Excel Entertainment to unveil the song from Madgaon Express! The event was graced by director Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary, fans and media gathered in anticipation, eager to experience the magic of Not Funny firsthand. The event, held in the capital city was a grand affair, echoing the excitement surrounding the film and its musical offerings.

Not Funny encapsulates the essence of the film Madgaon Express, offering a glimpse into its vibrant narrative and engaging characters. With its infectious rhythm and soul-stirring melody, the song transports listeners into the heart of the film’s journey, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. The collaboration between Shaarib & Toshi, Shaarib, and Akasa Singh, along with the lyrical prowess of Kalim Sheikh, adds layers of emotion and depth to the composition.

Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary’s on-screen chemistry adds an extra dimension to the song, enhancing its visual appeal and narrative significance.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.