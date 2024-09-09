Now a producer, Mahvash is already making it big in the world of storytelling with strong projects

Bollywood has seen a number of powerful women delivering some of the mega projects. From production to bringing a subject alive on the screen with authenticity is a mammoth task and women with a foresight of the ever-evolving content space have been doing that flawlessly.

Mahvash started her career as a Radio Jockey and transitioned into a popular content creator. She received immense success in her professional career and now, being the first from the creator community to turn into a promising producer, backing strong subjects like her upcoming project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Section 108. Having such a talent onboard speaks volumes about the credibility that the young producer brings on the table.

Having a successful trajectory to her credit, Mahvash is certainly the next boss lady in the business. Backing up a powerful project like Section 108 is no cakewalk. The popular lady also enjoys immense popularity across social media platforms. She has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram and with her impeccable skills, she has proven it that she is here to rule.

Mahvash in the work front has multiple projects lined up and she is surely going to surprise audiences with Section 108 and more as she gears up with announcements in the near future.