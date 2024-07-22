Mir Afsar Ali’s Heartfelt Apology to Mother-in-Law

Mir Afsar Ali, the versatile actor and podcaster, has again shown his loving and humorous side by publicly apologizing to his mother-in-law on social media. Mir, who has been married to Dr. Soma Bhattacharya for 27 years, took to social media to express his gratitude and regret for not spending enough time with his mother-in-law.

In a heartfelt post, Mir addressed his mother-in-law, saying, “The boy who gossips to the whole world, you call him son, not son-in-law.” He acknowledged that even his wife, Soma, gets jealous of the special bond he shares with his mother-in-law. Mir’s post was accompanied by a picture of his mother-in-law standing with a bouquet of red roses, which added a touching gesture to his apology.

Mir’s relationship with his mother-in-law is truly special, and his post highlights his love and respect for her. Despite being a busy actor and podcaster, Mir ensures he spends quality time with his family, including his mother-in-law. His witty complaint about his wife’s jealousy only adds to the charm of their relationship, showcasing their playful banter.

Mir’s long marriage to Soma has not been without its ups and downs, but their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Soma, a doctor by profession, has constantly supported Mir throughout his career, and their partnership inspires many.

Mir’s public apology to his mother-in-law is a testament to his kind and humble nature. His ability to poke fun at himself and his relationships only adds to his charm, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. As Mir promises to make more time for his mother-in-law, fans and followers alike eagerly await more glimpses into his personal life.