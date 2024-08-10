“OHHHOO Rani toh dil loot gayi” says netizens for Taapsee Pannu as she makes waves as Rani in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll with back to back releases and August is shaping up to be her month . The extraordinary actor has always stood out with her incredible choice of stories and set the bar high when it comes to powerful acting. The much awaited second part released today and praises are pouring in for Taapsee Pannu for her seamless acting as the lead character Rani.

Taapsee looks like a dream and exudes the perfect voluptuous charm. The complex character comes with quite a few challenges and is demanding to the core and Taapsee delivers it with utmost devotion and you can’t bat an eyelid when she is on the screen.

Fans have been pouring their love for Taapsee and have taken to their social media to express their love for the marvelous actor.

An excited fan wrote

“Just finished watching #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba and it is truly an out and out #TaapseePannu film🤌🏻🌹”

A Netizen quipped

“OHHHOO Rani toh dil loot gayi in #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba #TaapseePannu “

An admirer of Taapsee writes

“#TaapseePannu rules as Rani is Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba “

A fan says

“Itni katil aur haseen #TaapseePannu kabh nahi lagi🥀🌟❤️”

A Netizen shares his heartfelt thoughts saying

“#TaapseePannu has really stolen my heart as her Rani❤️❤️❤️”

An excited fan says

“BHAIIII #TaapseePannu in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is KILLLLLERRRR🌹🥀”

A cinephile says

“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mein theres one person who stood out and thats #TaapseePannu, right from here acting, looks and breathtaking saree looks WAAH 🤩🤩🤩”

A fan expresses his love by saying “Taapsee has won hearts and how in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 😍”

There is an alluring charm about Taapsee in the movie that sets the screen ablaze. She is bitter and sweet at the same time. Taapsee Pannu has all our hearts for carving a niche for herself in this cut throat showbiz world. The stellar star has created her own mainstream cinema that has brought a larger change in the world of cinema.

Taapsee as Rani has won our hearts and it is a character that is bold, fierce yet sweet and enchanting at the same time. The movie was released today on Netflix.

