"Our Indian Scientists have done tremendous work", says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wishing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Vaccine War

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly acclaimed Indian film director known for creating compelling cinema that resonates with the audience. His films have been praised for their ability to open people’s eyes to important societal issues. One of his recent works, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ was a great success and showed that he can achieve great things. Now, Vivek has returned with ‘The Vaccine War,’ India’s first Bio-Science film that chronicles the country’s struggle and eventual victory against a deadly virus. The film features a talented cast and is set to release in theaters on September 28, 2023. Ahead of its Indian premiere, the filmmaker held a screening of the film in Houston, Texas, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response. After the screening, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi presented the film to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was very impressed with it. The film has also received high praise from Sadhguru.

The Vaccine War has already received love and a standing ovation from the various screenings and recently, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has extended his wishes and showered unanimous love to the film. Praising the film, Sadhguru said, “Our Indian Scientists have done tremendous work and they need all the congratulations in the world for the wonderful work they have done and helped people throughout the world, not just in India, but many countries. It has benefitted your work and dedication and I understand from Vivek Ji that many women have worked on it. Many Many Congratulations and wishes to you”.

The response that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directed documentary film ‘The Vaccine War’ is receiving, indicates that the filmmaker is all set to make a significant impact on the audiences. In the recently released teaser, the focus is on the scientists who worked on developing the Covaxin vaccine, also known as the BBV152 vaccine, which was invented by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

Pallavi Joshi’s ‘I Am Buddha Foundation’ is producing the film ‘The Vaccine War’, which is set to release on September 28th, 2023. The film will be released in over 10 languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.