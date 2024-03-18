Overwhelmed with the extremely positive response to Crew trailer, producer duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor said, “It’s heartening to see audiences connect and relate to the hilarious situations”

Since the release of the highly entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’, people all over the country have been raving about it. The trailer has received an extremely positive response from fans and audiences alike, who are highly praising the comedy elements in the film, as well as the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma has also been well-received.

The trailer has piqued the audiences excitement and it promises film to be a complete mad and entertaining ride. Ecstatic with the praises from everyone and the extremely high buzz for Crew, the producers of the film, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor has shown their gratitude and words in the positive reception.

Content Queen Ektaa R Kapoor expressed her feelings towards the response and said, “We are ecstatic about the overwhelming response to the trailer! It’s heartening to see audiences connect and relate to the hilarious situations and interesting characters in ‘Crew’. The love from audiences only encourages and fuels our passion to create many more unique stories for the Indian diaspora and beyond!”

Overwhelming with the response, Rhea Kapoor, said, “I am overwhelmed by the incredible response to the trailer of ‘Crew’. We’ve poured our hearts into this project, and seeing it resonate with viewers is truly gratifying!”

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this film by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is scheduled to release on March 29th, 2024.