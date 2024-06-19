Panchayat Director Deepak Kumar Mishra Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Arunabh Kumar, says, Thank You for Believing in Me and My Stories, I Couldn’t Have Made Those Without Your Creative Support

In a heartfelt social media post, Deepak Kumar Mishra, director of the popular web series Panchayat, expressed gratitude towards Arunabh Kumar, co-founder of The Viral Fever (TVF), for his significant contribution to the show’s success. The series, known for its authentic portrayal of rural life and witty storytelling, has captured the hearts of audiences since its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepak Mishra, in his post, credited Arunabh Kumar for believing in his creative vision and providing invaluable support throughout the production process, he said,

“Thank you @arunabhkumar Sir for Believing in me and my stories. I couldn’t have made those without your creative support. Thank you Sir for everything and thank you for being my guiding light @theviralfever

Arunabh Kumar, known for his innovative approach to content creation, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping TVF’s success in the digital entertainment landscape. His collaboration with the creative team at TVF has consistently yielded engaging narratives that resonate across diverse audiences.

Panchayat continues to earn accolades, with Deepak Kumar Mishra’s acknowledgment of Arunabh Kumar’s support underscoring the collaborative spirit and creative synergy driving TVF’s ongoing success in producing compelling digital content. For fans and enthusiasts of Panchayat and TVF alike, the series stands out as a prime example of quality storytelling and authentic portrayal, firmly establishing itself in the digital entertainment landscape.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Biswapati Sarkar, Panchayat has been lauded for its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, offering a refreshing perspective on life in rural India. The series enjoys widespread critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.