Movies | Releases

PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for 'The Vaccine War'; says "Everyone should watch it."

'The Vaccine War' the latest cinematic offering from acclaimed director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, continues to bask in a sea of appreciation as it captivates audiences, impresses critics, and garners recognition from prominent figures. In a recent development, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the film, commending its portrayal of the relentless efforts of our country's scientists in the battle against COVID-19.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 17:14:01
PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for 'The Vaccine War'; says "Everyone should watch it." 858566

‘The Vaccine War’ the latest cinematic offering from acclaimed director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, continues to bask in a sea of appreciation as it captivates audiences, impresses critics, and garners recognition from prominent figures. In a recent development, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the film, commending its portrayal of the relentless efforts of our country’s scientists in the battle against COVID-19.

The film, which has already struck a chord with viewers for its poignant storytelling and powerful performances, received a heartfelt congratulatory message from Prime Minister Modi. He praised the makers of ‘The Vaccine War’ for their efforts in emphasizing the vital role of scientists and science in addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic. Mr Prime Minister says “I have heard that a film called ‘The Vaccine War’ has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country’s scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed… I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science”.

Checkout :

‘The Vaccine War’ masterfully depicts the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by scientists who toiled day and night, much like sages, in their laboratories to combat the crisis. It has resonated deeply with audiences and ignited discussions about the significance of scientific research in these trying times.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Houseful Shows in Amravati : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 's 'The Vaccine War' Stuns Audiences 858287
Houseful Shows in Amravati : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘s ‘The Vaccine War’ Stuns Audiences
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhas Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “ 857483
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhash Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “
'Global Applause for 'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr. Richard McCormick Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Film 857450
‘Global Applause for ‘The Vaccine War’: US Congressman Dr. Richard McCormick Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Film
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs 856756
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say! 855847
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Generates Excitement Ahead of Release; This is what public has to say!
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose 'Bollywood Scam' and Its Impact on 'The Vaccine War' 855652
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expose ‘Bollywood Scam’ and Its Impact on ‘The Vaccine War’

Latest Stories

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar's trailer of Ghost receives huge applause from industry stalwarts and netizens 858561
Dr. Shiva Rajkumar’s trailer of Ghost receives huge applause from industry stalwarts and netizens
Taapsee Pannu Steps Back From Dhak Dhak Ahead Of Release Next Week, Deets Inside 858541
Taapsee Pannu Steps Back From Dhak Dhak Ahead Of Release Next Week, Deets Inside
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler's attire at Damini's party 858536
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler’s attire at Damini’s party
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires 858499
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires
"We're rolling," Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for 'Jigra', shares BTS pictures from sets 858442
“We’re rolling,” Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for ‘Jigra’, shares BTS pictures from sets
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting 858490
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting
Read Latest News