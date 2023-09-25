Politician Nupur Sharma Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War says, The film is very beautiful, and I enjoyed watching it!

As the release date for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film, The Vaccine War, approaches, there is a growing buzz surrounding the movie. The makers have arranged several screenings for prominent figures, and those who have watched the film are praising it unanimously. Recently, a screening was held in Delhi, which was attended by politician Nupur Sharma, who also spoke highly of the bio-scientist movie.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri introduced Nupur Sharma to the media and said, “I am very happy that we are talking about women and the courage of f women. I want to invite one such courageous woman who, for the first time, came out after being imprisoned in her own house because of malicious intentions. This is the first film she has seen in the last year, and I know this film is about science, I do not want to go political on the stage because a lot and lot of young girls and Indians are going to be encouraged by her courage.”

Nupur Sharma at the premier show of #TheVaccineWar in Delhi

Following watching the film in a screening held by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi in Delhi, Nupur Sharma extended her heartfelt thank you to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and said, “I just want to say thank you to all of you; just because of you all, the Indians still l exist. I want to thank you From the bottom of my heart, for giving me the chance to watch this film, and in one word, I just wanted to say, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Nupur Sharma got a warm reception today at the screening of The Vaccine War.

“The film is very beautiful, and I enjoyed watching it. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to ICA and NIA. If there hadn’t been the personal sacrifices of the unsung heroes, lakhs of people in India would have suffered from the vaccines during the pandemic period. I also want to thank Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and their whole team, who made such a fantastic film to celebrate Indian women, and also the solid cast of the film, who gave impeccable performances. Bharat Mata Ki Jai”

A new film titled ‘The Vaccine War’ is scheduled to be released on September 28, 2023. The movie will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The story will revolve around the time when India developed the vaccine and the crisis that ensued. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.