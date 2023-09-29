Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’

The trailer for ‘Mission Raniganj’, produced by Pooja Entertainment, has created a buzz among the audiences. The trailer promises a thrilling cinematic experience with its grand visuals and real coal mine settings. The makers have received immense praise from the audiences for replicating the atmosphere of a real coal mine in the film. To ensure authenticity, it has been reported that several production teams were sent to the actual mining locations to study and replicate every detail of the coal mines accurately. Over several weeks, a dedicated team from the production unit worked hard to create sets that seamlessly blend into the narrative while ensuring utmost safety and precision.

A recent discovery revealed that a tunnel, which could be mistaken for a coal mine, was crafted using a massive 40-foot-deep hole. The movie features the award-winning duo of Director Tinu Desai and Akshay Kumar, who worked together on their previous project “Rustom”.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, producer at Pooja Entertainment, expressed her thoughts, saying, “The biggest challenge was to narrate the tragic incident and bring it to life in a way that would make the world of Raniganj look real and relatable. The dedication of our Director Tinu ji the amazing production designers Daya and Amrish and their teams was truly phenomenal- we sent the teams to Raniganj to study the mines it’s topography and bring back stencils to replicate the same feel- am positive the tireless efforts of all the teams involved will truly be appreciated by the audience .”

Throwing light on building the era of Mission Raniganj, Tinu Desai added, “It was clear in my mind that I had to shoot the entire film in Raniganj. We had to create the era of 1989, when the mines were run by steam and not by engines. We visited 25 different coal mines and did extensive location counting. In 2021, we finally found the perfect place where we thought we could create coal mines, as it also matched the era we were looking for. Since the location was finalized, the main challenge was to showcase the coal mine, and we had to create a different world in less time, but my production team did research and we created the world in the allotted time. We faced many difficulties, but all thanks to Pooja Entertainment and Deepshikha Deshmukh for providing everything and bringing my vision to life. When I saw this on-screen, it looked raw and real, and I am sure the film will transport the audiences into the world we have built and they will live the larger than life story of Jaswant Singh Gill on the big screens.”

Since the release of the impressive trailer, it’s evident that the makers of ‘Mission Raniganj’ are committed to presenting the coal mine rescue mission in the most authentic way possible. Audiences can expect a gripping and realistic portrayal of the harrowing events.

Jaswant Singh Gill’s achievement is incredible, and he was honored with two prestigious certificates – “World Book of Records” and “Limca Book of Records” – for successfully conducting the largest coal mine mission in 48 hours. A film has been made about this unsung hero of the nation, which can inspire the youth of modern-day India and reflect the society.

The upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie features music by Jjust Music. It portrays the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and highlights the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.