Prime Video Unveils the Action-Packed Trailer of Amazon Original Series Bambai Meri Jaan, Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment

The edge-of-the-seat crime thriller features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles

Bambai Meri Jaan will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting 14 September

Watch the trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan here:

Prime Video, India’s beloved entertainment hub, has launched the trailer for its upcoming fictional crime-thriller series, Bambai Meri Jaan. The Amazon Original series, which will be exclusively available on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories, features versatile and talented actors, including Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Media and Entertainment, the story is written by S. Hussain Zaidi and created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar. The show, which will premiere on 14 September, consists of ten episodes and will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, as well as in foreign languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Latin Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. The series will also include subtitles in various foreign languages, including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

“Jab imaandari bhuk se takraati hai to hamesha haarti hai. Main imaandar tha, par Dara bhooka tha.” The trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan starts with a deep narration and takes the viewers on a fast-paced and immersive journey through the mean streets of a fictionalized 1970’s Bambai. Gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence in this city. The series revolves around an honest cop who witnesses his son choose the path of crime to overcome poverty and struggle. Against this backdrop, the trailer gives a glimpse of the pain a father goes through as he sees his family being torn apart by lost values, greed, and corruption.

Talking about his role in the upcoming series, Kay Kay Menon said, “My character Ismail Kadri is multi-layered and complex. He is an honest cop and a doting father who isn’t perfect. On one hand, he is deeply committed to cleaning the city of Bambai of all crime, on the other, to save his family, he is forced to become a pawn to the city’s crime syndicate. Even as Ismail fights against all odds not to give in to the evil surrounding him, he sees his own flesh and blood rising as the city’s new gang lord. Shujaat and Rensil’s vision for this character was so clear and precise that it was easy for me to essay this role. Thank you, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, Rensil and Shujaat, for making me a part of such a gut-wrenching story.”

Avinash Tiwary said, “When I first read the script and about my character, Dara Kadri, I was awestruck and hesitant at the same time. The character I play in Bambai Meri Jaan is something that very few actors get an opportunity to sink their teeth into, this early in their career. The way I saw it, there are villains and then there is Dara, a dynamic young man who believes that honest hard work won’t get you money and power. From nothing (hunger) to something (provider for the family and his people) to everything (power), bhook is an integral part of his journey. To become someone everyone bows down to, one who is feared and revered in equal measures, he has to turn into a cold-blooded monster. As a director, Shujaat’s creativity, attention to detail, and his ability to inspire and motivate each one of us to give our best, really enabled me to bring Dara’s character to life the way he and Rensil had envisioned while writing the script. I am looking forward to reactions from viewers from India and around the world.”