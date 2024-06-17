‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to Hit Theatres Worldwide on December 6th, 2024!

The most anticipated film of the year, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ has a new release date. Fans worldwide can mark their calendars for December 6th, 2024, when this hurricane hits theatres.

The makers announced the new release date on official social media platforms, along with a detailed explanation for the film’s postponement. They expressed their intent to ensure the film delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience without any compromise on the quality. To achieve this, they will need more time for the completion of the film.

‘Pushpa 2’ has consistently topped the charts as one of the most awaited Indian films for the past two years. “The film’s popularity has reached unexpected levels, evident from all its assets — including songs and teasers — each organically crossing 100 million views.

We intend to give you the best 🔥 The wait increases for a memorable experience on the big screens.#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DECEMBER 2024 💥💥 His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented ❤️‍🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku… pic.twitter.com/EKMNaYOU5e — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 17, 2024

Recently, the mass Jathara teaser, the energetic ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ title song, and the romantic track ‘Angaaron’ were huge hits on the YouTube platform, trending in the top 10 for longest period of time. Moreover, these assets were a huge success in reel universe generating highest number of user generated content. Originally slated for August 15, 2024, the release date has been rescheduled to December 6, 2024.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and directed by maestro Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ stars Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and versatile actor Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.