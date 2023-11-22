“Rajkumar Hirani is an awesome person to work with”, says Shah Rukh Khan when asked about his experience of shooting Lutt Putt Gaya

Rajkumar Hirani is undeniably the brilliant storyteller and filmmaker of Indian cinema, who holds the record for a 100% success rate, and the ace filmmaker never disappoints the masses with his stories. Having delivered blockbusters like Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

After the massive success of Dunki Drop 1, the makers recently released the first song, Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya. Amidst the love received for the song, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSrk session, and in the ongoing session, a netizen asked Shah Rukh Khan:

“How was your experience while shooting for #LuttPuttGaya ?? #AskSRK”

Responding to the question asked, Shah Rukh Khan said,

“@RajkumarHirani is an awesome person to work with. This is the most fun I have had doing a film with his team. The song was very hot to shoot…peak of summers.”

The audiences are eagerly awaiting to enter the world of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and the film is gearing up for a worldwide release on Christmas 2023.