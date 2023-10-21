Movies | Releases

Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India's King of Brand Endorsements

Ranveer Singh has become India's top brand ambassador surpassing Akshay Kumar and Virat Kohli according to recent charts.

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Oct,2023 15:55:49
Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India's King of Brand Endorsements 863226

In the entertainment industry, there are a few stars who are meant to be at the top of the game, and Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest names today. He is a well-known personality who needs no introduction. With his crowd-pulling capacity, unmatched acting prowess, charm, appearance, and dance performances, he has won the hearts of the masses since the beginning.

After securing another win, the superstar has once again become the top choice for major and leading brands. In a recent ranking conducted by a renowned website, Ranveer Singh has emerged as the chart-topper, leaving several famous celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt, among others far behind.

Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India's King of Brand Endorsements 863225

From luxury brands to clothing brands, motorcycle brands, lifestyle brands, condom brands, and more, Ranveer Singh has all the major brands under his umbrella and is the face of them all.

Ranveer Singh’s stardom is not limited to the movies; it extends far beyond that. Audiences always crave to see him, whether on-screen or off-screen, because his personality exudes an aura that is hard to ignore. Recently, a survey was conducted which revealed that Ranveer Singh had surpassed all the major celebrities and secured the number one position in the world of brand endorsements. From luxury to lifestyle and all other major brands, Ranveer became the only Indian celebrity to have so many brand endorsements in his name.

This remarkable feat is a testament to his versatility and universal appeal. Ranveer Singh’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his unmatched charisma make him the perfect choice for brands looking to reach a diverse audience.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track 863048
Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track
Deepika Padukone Unveils 'Lady Singham' Avatar From 'Singham Again,' Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React 861624
Deepika Padukone Unveils ‘Lady Singham’ Avatar From ‘Singham Again,’ Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React
[Photos] Ranveer Singh gets candid with Luka Donic, Karl Towns and others at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 858862
[Photos] Ranveer Singh gets candid with Luka Donic, Karl Towns and others at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023
RRR Actor Ram Charan Meets Captain Cool MS Dhoni, Fanboy Ranveer Singh Says, 'GOAT' 858456
RRR Actor Ram Charan Meets Captain Cool MS Dhoni, Fanboy Ranveer Singh Says, ‘GOAT’
Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode From Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' Set 857313
Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode From Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ Set
Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855685
Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside

Latest Stories

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba 863228
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863216
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ganpath cast grace the set on its first Weekend Ka Vaar 863211
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ganpath cast grace the set on its first Weekend Ka Vaar
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863212
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap
Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling 863174
Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling
Read Latest News