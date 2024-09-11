Rewriting The History! Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares the BTS glimpse of writing the script of The Delhi Files!

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always astonished everyone with his brilliant storytelling. He is a visionary filmmaker who brings reality to the audience through his films, which speak of brave thoughts. Having already proven this with his previous work, he is now set to do so again with his upcoming film The Delhi Files. While the audience is excited for the film, the director has teased the audience with a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse of him writing the script.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media to share a short BTS clip of himself writing the script for The Delhi Files, where he can be seen eating watermelon in front of his laptop. He also wrote:

“Good nutrition is key to creative writing.

#TheDelhiFiles #Script”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri did an intense research started from day one of the COVID lockdown. He traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000+ research pages and 1000 above archives articles were also studied other than books.

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming ‘The Delhi Files’. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on ‘The Delhi Files’.