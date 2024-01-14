Rishab Shetty along with his family celebrated the Kola festival

Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and master storyteller of Indian cinema whose talent knows no boundaries. The actor has mapped the Indian entertainment industry on a whole new level in the year 2022 with his sole holding, Kantara which garnered widespread acclaim on a domestic and international level. The film also became a global box office phenomenon. Rishab, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Taking the break from the preparations of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty along with his family visited a temple in Mangalore city where they offered prayers.

Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shared the glimpse of the temple visit on social media and wrote,

“In the presence of God, blessed moments…”

The actor has practiced Kola art form in the festival which he has implemented in the Kantara: A Legend. The actor and his family always celebrate every festival with complete rituals and they’ve done all the rituals of the Mangalorian festival.

It is to be noted that the glimpse of Kola festival was also shown in a detailed way by Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend, where the people worshipped Deity and Panjurli Dev.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1.