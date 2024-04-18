Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi Shetty wish fans a Happy Ramnavami, saying, “May the blessings of Sri Rama be with you forever”!

Rishab Shetty is one of the finest talents in the entertainment industry, having created a phenomenon of success with Kantara. While the actor, director, and writer enjoy a huge fan base across the nation, it’s indeed a reflection of his splendid work on the screen. But more than a cherished on-screen personality, Rishab is also a family man who always takes out time amid his busy schedule to be with his family. While Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi Shetty, were officially invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, on this special occasion of Ramnavami they wished the fans a very happy Ramnavami while sharing some photos from their visit.

Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi Shetty were officially invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Donning beautiful traditional attire, Rishab and Pragathi looked amazing. As they visited the temple, they wished their fans a Happy Ramnavami, on the occasion of Ramnavami. Sharing a video on their social media compiling their visit to Ram Mandir, they further wrote in the caption –

“ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಅನುಗ್ರಹವು ನಿಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲಿ.

ನಿಮಗೂ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೂ ರಾಮ ನವಮಿಯ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು..

#RamaNavami”

Translation-

“May the blessings of Sri Rama be with you forever.

Happy Rama Navami to you and your family..

#RamaNavami”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding ‘Kantara: A Legend’, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.