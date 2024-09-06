Rishab Shetty continues the spree of delivering compelling content with Laughing Buddha!

Rishab Shetty has created a phenomenal success with Kantara, a film that captured the hearts of the audience and also won the prestigious National Award. The multifaceted talent, Rishab, showcased his acting prowess in Kantara and earned the National Award for Best Actor. The film also stood as a testament to his unwavering dedication to producing high-quality content. Another film that exemplifies this is Laughing Buddha, where Rishab, as a producer, delivered a compelling story that garnered praise.

With the comedy-drama Laughing Buddha, Rishab delivered yet another piece of compelling cinema. In the film, he explored the stressful lives of police officers, adding a humorous touch to make it a wholesome family entertainer. The movie expertly blended laughter, romance, and drama in just the right amounts.

Looking at Rishab’s impact with Kantara, Laughing Buddha stands as yet another strong offering from his production house. Moreover, Kantara has just been re-released in theaters after rising demand from the audience, giving everyone a chance to experience its divine brilliance back on the big screen.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently focused on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.