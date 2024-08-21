Rishab Shetty learned Kalaripayattu for Hombale Films ‘Kantara : Chapter 1’ over an year

Rishab Shetty is undeniably one of the finest creative mind who consistently delivers interesting and engaging content to the audience. With Kantara, the actor set an example of success. While the world witnessed his phenomenal performance in Kantara, he is now set to elevate it to the next level in the upcoming prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The evidence of this is clear, as we have heard that the actor has learned Kalaripayattu for the prequel for a year.

For Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab is truly leaving no stone unturned to bring a never-before-seen phenomenon to the screen. The actor has trained in Kalaripayattu for the film. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala. The actor underwent a year-long, dedicated training regimen in this martial art to perfect his form.

Remarkably, Rishab has always put maximum effort into his roles. In Kantara, he also performed the bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself. Kambala is the annual buffalo race of Tulu Nadu, the popular sporting festival in Karnataka’s coastal belt. Buffaloes ran riot in the slushy paddy fields at Kakkepadavu in Dakshina Kannada district. He always ensures that he performs his stunts on his own, without relying on a body double. Moreover, while the actor has consistently brought Indian traditional culture to the screen, by showcasing the martial art of Kalaripayattu in Kantara: Chapter 1, he will once again demonstrate his commitment to presenting rooted stories through his films.

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.