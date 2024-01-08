Rishab Shetty redefines the style statement with this new look! Check Out!

Rishab Shetty is a cinematic genius and a master storyteller of Indian cinema. His talent knows no boundaries. In the year 2022, he mapped the Indian entertainment industry to a whole new level with his sole holding, Kantara. The movie garnered widespread acclaim both domestically and internationally, and became a global box office phenomenon. Rishab served as the director and writer, proving his brilliance and distinctive storytelling. Now, he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

Amidst the preparations and shooting schedule of the prequel, Rishab Shetty surprised the fans and the audiences with his new look. The actor is seen in a rustic look, tied hair and the long moustache and beard.

In the announcement video for Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty’s character was seen with a different appearance than in the previous installment, surprising many viewers. It is believed that his character will receive a complete makeover in the prequel.

Even almost a year after its release, Kantara continues to be victorious in every aspect. The film won numerous prestigious awards, including the SIIMA Awards 2023, where it took home 10 awards.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audiences back to its roots and culture with the prequel Kantara Chapter 1.